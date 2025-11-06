SouthState Corp Acquires 4,262 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 473.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LNG stock opened at $205.68 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.70 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.02 and its 200 day moving average is $232.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

