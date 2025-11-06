Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $47.01 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 2208509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on shares of Trex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 30.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 734.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 39,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 35.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,969,000 after buying an additional 219,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.51.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

