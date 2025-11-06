NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Stock Price Up 24.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) shot up 24.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 251,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 72,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

