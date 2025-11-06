NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Stock Price Up 24.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) shot up 24.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 251,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 72,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
NEXE Innovations Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 11.36.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile
NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NEXE Innovations
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- From Dividends to Growth: Why These 3 Stocks Stand Out in 2025
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- AMD’s Price Pullback Equals Opportunity: The Big Gains Are Coming
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.