Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Price

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,625. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $52.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a current ratio of 13.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.66 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 129,953 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,561.97. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.