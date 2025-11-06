Suncoast Equity Management Acquires New Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 99.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after buying an additional 1,738,372 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $134,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after buying an additional 737,542 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 117.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,217,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,512,000 after buying an additional 657,871 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 25.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,844,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,919,000 after buying an additional 581,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

PAYX opened at $116.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.15 and a 12 month high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

