Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $330.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DoorDash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.85.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $206.25 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 117.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total transaction of $10,295,187.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,813,943.54. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.31, for a total value of $11,048,707.10. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,464 shares of company stock worth $218,114,855. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 144.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

