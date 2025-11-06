Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

