Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4,195.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,951 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

