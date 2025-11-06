Ethos Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Ethos Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $374.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.