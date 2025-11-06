Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 183.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

