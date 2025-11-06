Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cheniere Energy (LNG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE: LNG) recently:

11/4/2025 – Cheniere Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2025 – Cheniere Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Cheniere Energy was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/24/2025 – Cheniere Energy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $278.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

10/8/2025 – Cheniere Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Cheniere Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Cheniere Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/19/2025 – Cheniere Energy is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

