The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $124,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of HD opened at $374.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.19.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

