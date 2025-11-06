Sienna Gestion Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sienna Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $462.07 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays reissued a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.