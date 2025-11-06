ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Purchases $522,600.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Nova bought 65,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 368,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,197.20. The trade was a 21.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ThredUp Trading Up 2.6%

TDUP traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 277,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $14.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ThredUp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

