Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $952.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 34.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance
WES stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.03. 121,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,682. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.14. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $43.33.
Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Midstream Partners
About Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
Further Reading
