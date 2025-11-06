Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.34, FiscalAI reports. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $116.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.67. 50,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 412,415 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,913.40. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,944,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,139,000 after acquiring an additional 230,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,548,000 after acquiring an additional 193,555 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 352,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 342,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 337,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

