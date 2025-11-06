Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.570 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 4.5%

PEB stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $398.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.570 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

