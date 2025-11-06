Souders Financial Advisors Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,544,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,503,787,000 after acquiring an additional 365,537 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after acquiring an additional 907,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after buying an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $4,238,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $553.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $500.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

