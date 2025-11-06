Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 million-$10.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.5 million.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 481.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 18,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $241,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,002,684 shares in the company, valued at $13,034,892. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Enovix by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

