Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 2,053 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VTEB opened at $50.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.