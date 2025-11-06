Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Purchased by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $50,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $494.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The company has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

