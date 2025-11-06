Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 1038111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Klabin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Klabin had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Klabin SA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 490.0%. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. Klabin’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

