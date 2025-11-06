Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.34 and last traded at $87.2190, with a volume of 248378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 516.0%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its position in Diageo by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 225.8% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in Diageo by 2,331.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 127,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,846,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

