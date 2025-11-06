Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.98 and last traded at $46.6950, with a volume of 3621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AD. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Array Digital Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Array Digital Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Array Digital Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Array Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 2.3%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 0.20.

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Array Digital Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Array Digital Infrastructure news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $149,352.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,298.80. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas W. Chambers sold 93,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $7,069,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,552. This represents a 84.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Array Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

