Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.8450, with a volume of 1074147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

FRGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Forge Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $69,576.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 572,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,280,663.72. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 793.9% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,928,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,424 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 13.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 115,536 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

