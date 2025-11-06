Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$46.25 and last traded at C$46.25, with a volume of 808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.50 to C$43.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.25.

Get Quebecor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QBR.A

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.22.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.