Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$46.25 and last traded at C$46.25, with a volume of 808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.50 to C$43.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QBR.A
Quebecor Price Performance
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.
