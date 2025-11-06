Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.63.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

