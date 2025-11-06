Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Up 13.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) traded up 13.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.43 and last traded at C$16.99. 1,130,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,042,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.69 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Equinox Gold news, insider David Chester Schummer bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 168,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,556,974.40. This trade represents a 5.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Blayne Barry Johnson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total value of C$1,565,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,706,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,445,644.56. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold is a growth-focused gold producer operating entirely in the Americas, with projects in Canada, the USA, Mexico and Brazil. Equinox Gold has seven operating mines and a clear path to achieve more than one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects.

