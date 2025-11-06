Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.29 and last traded at $170.0440, with a volume of 723646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Argus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 4.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day moving average of $182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $358,995. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 394.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,784,000 after acquiring an additional 93,926 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

