Regimen Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Regimen Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $479.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

