Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.10 and last traded at C$24.09, with a volume of 135310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.71. The stock has a market cap of C$20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

