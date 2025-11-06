OneAscent Family Office LLC Invests $201,000 in Intuit Inc. $INTU

OneAscent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 255 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $655.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $704.15. The firm has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

