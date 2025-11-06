Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,575 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 934% compared to the typical volume of 249 call options.

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 67.7% in the second quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 275,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 487,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 2,539,250.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50,785 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

ALTO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,133,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,095. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $240.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Further Reading

