Wingstop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,549 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical volume of 1,615 call options.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $3.95 on Thursday, reaching $248.89. The stock had a trading volume of 179,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,788. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.74. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $388.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.96.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

