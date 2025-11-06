Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.6260, with a volume of 366053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Up 1.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.26%.The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 2,673.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

