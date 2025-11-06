Cencora (NYSE:COR) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COR. Wall Street Zen lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Get Cencora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $352.83 on Thursday. Cencora has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $361.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 69.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.