Contrasting PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and PEDEVCO”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.08 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.36 PEDEVCO $35.33 million 1.53 $260,000.00 $0.14 4.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PEDEVCO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of PEDEVCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Obsidian Energy and PEDEVCO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 PEDEVCO 0 1 1 0 2.50

PEDEVCO has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.10%. Given PEDEVCO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PEDEVCO is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% PEDEVCO 6.57% 1.58% 1.39%

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

