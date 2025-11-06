Analyzing Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) & Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ)

Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) and Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li Bang International and Carpenter Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Bang International $10.79 million 1.23 -$1.37 million N/A N/A Carpenter Technology $2.89 billion 5.48 $376.00 million $8.18 38.90

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carpenter Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Li Bang International.

92.0% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Li Bang International and Carpenter Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Bang International N/A N/A N/A Carpenter Technology 14.30% 22.68% 12.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Li Bang International and Carpenter Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Bang International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Carpenter Technology 0 2 8 0 2.80

Carpenter Technology has a consensus price target of $369.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Carpenter Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carpenter Technology is more favorable than Li Bang International.

Summary

Carpenter Technology beats Li Bang International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Bang International

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Li Bang International Corporation Inc. is based in Jiangyin, China.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

