Blue Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VEA opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

