ROI Financial Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

ROI Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $333.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06. The stock has a market cap of $555.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.49 and its 200-day moving average is $308.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

