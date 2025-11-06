CRH (NYSE:CRH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.490-5.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. CRH has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,708,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,227,000 after purchasing an additional 613,701 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 22.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 987,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,653,000 after purchasing an additional 181,314 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 811,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 150.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 785,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 472,054 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CRH by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 696,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,905,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

