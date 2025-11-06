iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR is Horan Securities Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,666 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,143.6% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 889,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after buying an additional 877,237 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 103,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 57,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 63,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.14.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.