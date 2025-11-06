Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ANET traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.59. 2,153,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984,599. The stock has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.84. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $4,095,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,202,019 shares of company stock valued at $321,318,411. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

