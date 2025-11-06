iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Bought by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after buying an additional 265,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.4%

IWM stock opened at $244.68 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $252.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.49 and its 200 day moving average is $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

