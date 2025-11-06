ROI Financial Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

ROI Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of MRK stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.47.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
