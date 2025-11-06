Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. Agilon Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Agilon Health Stock Down 2.9%
NYSE AGL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Agilon Health has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilon Health
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Agilon Health by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 168,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 39,952 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Agilon Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilon Health by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,148,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 444,358 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Agilon Health by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 325,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Agilon Health by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,833,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 223,368 shares during the period.
About Agilon Health
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
