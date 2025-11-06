Comparing Alpha Modus (AMOD) and The Competition

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Alpha Modus to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alpha Modus and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Modus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alpha Modus Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 68.95%. Given Alpha Modus’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Modus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Modus N/A $4.10 million -5.58 Alpha Modus Competitors $48.56 million -$19.62 million 94.18

This table compares Alpha Modus and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alpha Modus’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Modus. Alpha Modus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Modus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Modus N/A -3.59% 84.11% Alpha Modus Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Modus has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Modus’ competitors have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Alpha Modus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.0% of Alpha Modus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Modus competitors beat Alpha Modus on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

