Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sienna Gestion raised its stake in Entergy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 122,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Entergy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $5,161,000. Finally, Code Waechter LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $96.28 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.17 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.21%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $762,253.50. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,659.58. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,324 shares of company stock worth $994,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank set a $105.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.