Sienna Gestion Buys 6,735 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Sienna Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.3% of Sienna Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,402 shares of company stock worth $6,875,974 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $247.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.26. The stock has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

