Andra AP fonden Has $43.15 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Accenture by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,376,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 34.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,974. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 2.0%

ACN stock opened at $247.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.26. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.